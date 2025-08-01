One worker trapped after mine collapses in Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

A collapse has occurred at a mining site in the Alacakaya district of Elazig, trapping one worker underground.

According to an official statement from AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Authority), the incident was reported at 09:54 a.m. on August 1, 2025. Emergency response teams, including AFAD, UMKE (National Medical Rescue Team), and medical personnel, have been urgently dispatched to the scene, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Rescue operations are currently underway as authorities work to reach the trapped miner. Further updates will follow as more information becomes available.

News.Az