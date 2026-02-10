Only 397 people cross Rafah since Feb 2

+ ↺ − 16 px

Only 397 people have been allowed to pass through the Rafah border crossing since February 2, far below the initially scheduled number of 1,600.

The Gaza Government Media Office said the total includes 225 people who left Gaza and 172 who entered the territory during the period, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The Rafah crossing remains a key route for movement between Gaza and Egypt, particularly for medical travel, humanitarian access and limited civilian movement.

Officials have not provided further details on why the number of crossings remains significantly below the planned level.

The crossing continues to operate under tight restrictions amid ongoing regional tensions and security considerations.

News.Az