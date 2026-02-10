Yandex metrika counter

Only 397 people cross Rafah since Feb 2

  • Politics
  • Share
Only 397 people cross Rafah since Feb 2
Photo: Al Jazeera

Only 397 people have been allowed to pass through the Rafah border crossing since February 2, far below the initially scheduled number of 1,600.

The Gaza Government Media Office said the total includes 225 people who left Gaza and 172 who entered the territory during the period, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The Rafah crossing remains a key route for movement between Gaza and Egypt, particularly for medical travel, humanitarian access and limited civilian movement.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Officials have not provided further details on why the number of crossings remains significantly below the planned level.

The crossing continues to operate under tight restrictions amid ongoing regional tensions and security considerations.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      