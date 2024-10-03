+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ukrainian army is in extremely grave condition, only a miracle can save Ukraine, retired Ukrainian general, former deputy secretary of the National Security Council of Ukraine Serhiy Krivonos said on the YouTube channel of former Verkhovna Rada deputy Boryslav Bereza, News.Az reports citing Gazeta.Ru.

"We need to understand that only a miracle can save Ukraine at this stage," he noted.Describing the catastrophic situation that has developed for the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the front, Krivonos emphasized that in the Ukrainian army "there is no one to fight, nothing to fight with, nowhere to fight."

News.Az