Opening ceremony of Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games - LIVE

The opening ceremony of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games is being held in the Baku Olympic Stadium, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are taking part in the event.

Over 3,000 athletes from 54 countries, around 2,000 representatives of teams and technical staff are taking part in the games.

Azerbaijan is represented by 325 athletes. Turkey has the most representative delegation consisting of 345 athletes. Iran with 300 athletes ranks third.

News.Az

