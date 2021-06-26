Operation to destroy imaginary enemy’s air target carried out at "Anatolian Eagle - 2021" Int’l Flight-Tactical Exercises (PHOTO)

"Anatolian Eagle - 2021" International Flight-Tactical Exercises held with the participation of teams from different countries continue in Konya, Turkey.



The flight crew of the Azerbaijan Air Force, participating in the International Flight-Tactical Exercises, conducted an air combat operation to detect, suppress, track, and defeat an air target of an imaginary enemy.



Azerbaijani military pilots successfully fulfilled the task and the imaginary enemy air target was destroyed.



The exercises will last until July 3.

News.Az

