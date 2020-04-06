Operational Headquarters: Measures will be taken against those who violate the quarantine regime by false means

The special quarantine regime applied in the Republic of Azerbaijan is aimed to protect the health of the population and ensure the security of the country.

The implementation of the rules, including restrictions on movement, by citizens, is commendable.

However, there are attempts to violate the rules of the special quarantine regime.

Some legal entities and individuals allowed to operate by entering the names of foreign nationals on the portal permit.gov.az, as well as issuing fake IDs to individuals who are not employees of a number of media outlets, create conditions for their unimpeded movement and grossly violate the requirements of the special quarantine regime.

The Operational Headquarters warns that the relevant agencies controlling the application of the special quarantine regime have the opportunity to obtain relevant information about the employment of any person by applying to the electronic system "Labor Contract Notification" of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection.

If a citizen does not have an employment contract in the electronic system, measures will be taken in accordance with the legislation on the institution that entered false information on the portal permit.gov.az or issued a false document and violated the special quarantine regime using it.

