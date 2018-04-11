OpinionWay: Ilham Aliyev scores 86.53% percent of vote in presidential election
The Independent Counseling and Support Center for Civil Society and French company OpinionWay have announced preliminary results of the joint exit poll held in connection with the April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan, APA reports.
Preliminary results of the exit poll are as follows:
Incumbent President, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev – 86.53 percent
Chairman of the United Azerbaijan Popular Front Party Gudrat Hasanguliyev – 3.10 percent
Self-nominee Zahid Oruj – 2.92 percent
Chairman of the Azerbaijan Democratic Party Sardar Jalaloglu – 2.81 percent
Chairman of the Modern Musavar Party Hafiz Hajiyev – 1.73 percent
Chairman of the Social Democratic Party Araz Alizade – 1.21 percent
Chairman of the National Revival Movement Party Faraj Guliyev – 1.03 percent
Razi Nurullayev nominated by the Frontists Initiative Group – 0.67 percent
The exit poll has covered all regions of the country, excepting Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
Eight candidates have participated at the election.
News.Az