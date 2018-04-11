OpinionWay: Ilham Aliyev scores 86.53% percent of vote in presidential election

The Independent Counseling and Support Center for Civil Society and French company OpinionWay have announced preliminary results of the joint exit poll held in connection with the April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan, APA reports.

Preliminary results of the exit poll are as follows:

Incumbent President, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev – 86.53 percent

Chairman of the United Azerbaijan Popular Front Party Gudrat Hasanguliyev – 3.10 percent

Self-nominee Zahid Oruj – 2.92 percent

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Democratic Party Sardar Jalaloglu – 2.81 percent

Chairman of the Modern Musavar Party Hafiz Hajiyev – 1.73 percent

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party Araz Alizade – 1.21 percent

Chairman of the National Revival Movement Party Faraj Guliyev – 1.03 percent

Razi Nurullayev nominated by the Frontists Initiative Group – 0.67 percent

The exit poll has covered all regions of the country, excepting Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Eight candidates have participated at the election.

