OpinionWay survey: 83.4% of respondents choose President Aliyev

OpinionWay, a Paris-headquartered organization with extensive experience in social studies, and the Independent Counseling and Support Center for Civil Society have published the results of a joint survey conducted in March with the aim of assessing the socio-political and socio-economic situation in Azerbaijan on the eve of the April 11 presidential election, as well as to study the level of interest of the population in the election, according to AzVision.

The survey involved 1,200 respondents, Bruno Jeanbart, a representative of Opinion Way said at a press conference in Baku on Friday.

To the question “Which candidate would you choose if the April 11 presidential election is held today?”, 83.4 percent of respondents who participated in the survey chose President Ilham Aliyev.

