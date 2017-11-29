Opposition claims against Erdogan ‘total lies’: Lawyer

+ ↺ − 16 px

A lawyer of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday rejected “false” allegations made by main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdar

Lawyer Ahmet Ozel’s remarks came after Kilicdaroglu claimed last week that Erdogan allegedly had money abroad, according to Anadolu Agency.

“All allegations made by Kemal Kilicdaroglu against my client are total lies and all papers he has shown are fraudulent.

“Kilicdaroglu must immediately share the papers he showed with the public,” Ozel said in a statement.

Erdogan had also strongly rejected the allegations earlier and vowed to resign if they could be proved.

In his speech to his party deputies in the parliament Tuesday, the main opposition leader presented some documents that he claimed was evidence for his allegation against the president.

Ozel said Kilicdaroglu should submit the documents to a public prosecutor’s office and file a legal complaint.

He added the opposition leader could share the documents with any media he wanted.

The lawyer also said Kilicdaroglu had made similar claims against the president without providing any proof.

He said Kilicdaroglu had once again been trapped by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization [FETO] and was now disgraced.

Ozel underlined that neither the president nor any of his family members had any money abroad.

Legal measures would be taken against Kilicadaroglu and he would be questioned before the judiciary, the statement said.

Meanwhile, ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party Spokesman and Deputy Chairman Mahir Unal slammed the main opposition party leader’s remarks.

“Once again, he will drown in his own slander, in his own lies,” Unal told reporters Tuesday.

“Kemal Kilicdaroglu and his understanding of politics will take its place in the dump of our political history.”

In a series of tweets, Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag urged Kilicdaroglu to apologize and resign.

“Attacking our president, his family, and relatives with slanders is immoral, dishonorable, inglorious, and vile,” Bozdag said.

“Did an intelligence service or FETO or another enemy of Turkey give you these fake papers and fictional information? Or did you or your men make this up? Or did someone use you?”

