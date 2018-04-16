Opposition party: Sargsyan’s third term is unacceptable

+ ↺ − 16 px

Serzh Sargsyan’s third term is unacceptable, the opposition Civil Contract party said in a statement.

“Police used forces against peaceful protesters, some of them, including Nikol Pashinyan, were hospitalized. Being confident that the election of Serzh Sargsyan as a prime minister will inevitably provoke a crisis, his third term in office is unacceptable,” the statement said, according to news.am.

The statement reaffirms the peaceful nature of their actions and the principle of not using violence At the same time, the party calls for measures to sober up the Armenian authorities in order to stop actions that are contrary to the principles of democracy, human rights and rule of law.

News.Az

