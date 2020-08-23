Yandex metrika counter

Orchards in the Valley, Fire in the Mountain: A Clash in the Caucasus

  • Video
  • Share
Orchards in the Valley, Fire in the Mountain: A Clash in the Caucasus

TRT World, a Turkish state international news channel, has prepared a video, entitled “Orchards in the Valley, Fire in the Mountain: A Clash in the Caucasus.”

In a special dispatch from the frontlines of the turbulent border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Oubai Shahbandar goes to the Tovuz region to investigate what's behind the recent clashes between the two former Soviet States, and how renewed fighting could impact regional security and energy flows to the west.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      