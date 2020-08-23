Orchards in the Valley, Fire in the Mountain: A Clash in the Caucasus

TRT World, a Turkish state international news channel, has prepared a video, entitled “Orchards in the Valley, Fire in the Mountain: A Clash in the Caucasus.”

In a special dispatch from the frontlines of the turbulent border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Oubai Shahbandar goes to the Tovuz region to investigate what's behind the recent clashes between the two former Soviet States, and how renewed fighting could impact regional security and energy flows to the west.

News.Az