Organizing Committee for World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue convenes in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku will host the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue this year. The inaugural meeting of the Organizing Committee for the event took place at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

During the meeting, Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture, Adil Karimli, underscored the significance of the forum and its broader implications. He highlighted that the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, established in 2008 under the Baku Process at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, stands as the premier international platform for intercultural dialogue. Since its inception in Baku in 2011, subsequent forums were organized in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019.

Karimli also mentioned that in compliance with President Aliyev's directives to hold the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue from May 1 to 3, 2024, the Head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan approved the Action Plan for the event.

Furthermore, Farid Jafarov, Deputy Minister of Culture and Head of the Working Group of the Organizing Committee, presented the preparations for the forum. He emphasized that the theme of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue will be "Dialogue for peace and global security: cooperation and interaction."

The meeting continued with discussions on the ongoing work of the Organizing Committee.

News.Az