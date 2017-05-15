OSA missile system of Armenia was destroyed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia continues provocative activities aiming to aggravate the situation on the frontline, APA reports.

In order to prevent the threat to Azerbaijani aerial vehicles and suppress the enemy's activism Azerbaijani Armed Forces have destroyed OSA surface-to-air missile system, a re-supply vehicle and personnel of the Armenian Armed Forces on May 15, said Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

News.Az

