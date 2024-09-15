Oscar Piastri triumphs in thrilling Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oscar Piastri claimed victory at the end of a captivating Azerbaijan Grand Prix, narrowly beating Charles Leclerc to the chequered flag in a race-long, multi-car battle on the streets of Baku, as Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz dramatically crashed out late on.

Piastri trailed pole-sitter Leclerc in the early stages of the 51-lap encounter but overhauled him shortly after the front-runners’ sole pit stop phase, with Perez – and eventually Sainz – joining them to make it a tense, four-way scrap for honours.It was Piastri who ultimately came out on top, having expertly defended P1 on several occasions and gained a little bit of breathing space when Leclerc’s tyres faded in the closing laps, which pushed the Ferrari into the clutches of Perez and Sainz.Drama ensued at the start of the penultimate lap when a failed pass on Leclerc led to Perez going wheel-to-wheel with Sainz – the pair spectacularly colliding on the run between Turns 2 and 3 and ending their afternoons in the concrete wall.While the race ended under the Virtual Safety Car, there was no stopping the celebrations for McLaren and Piastri, who reflected on “the most stressful afternoon of my life” to bag a second Grand Prix win and helped McLaren move to the top of the constructors’ championship.Behind Piastri and Leclerc, a big winner from the clash between Perez and Sainz was George Russell, who took an unlikely podium in his Mercedes, while Lando Norris – on an alternative strategy from P15 – pipped title rival Max Verstappen to P4 late on.Fernando Alonso had a lonely race in his Aston Martin, being promoted to sixth position with the drama ahead, while Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto built on Williams’s strong qualifying display to score a valuable haul of points for the Grove-based outfit.Lewis Hamilton made it a double points finish for Mercedes after his engine-related back-of-the-grid start, with the final reward of the day going to Haas stand-in Ollie Bearman, who impressively finished just ahead of experienced team mate Nico Hulkenberg.Pierre Gasly also rose from the rear of the field to take 12th, having been disqualified from qualifying, followed by RB’s Daniel Ricciardo, Kick Sauber’s Zhou Guanyu and Alpine team mate Esteban Ocon – the latter two recovering from power unit penalties.Valtteri Bottas was the final finisher in the other Sauber, with Perez and Sainz ending the race on the sidelines alongside Lance Stroll and Yuki Tsunoda, who clashed on the opening lap to leave the former with a puncture and the latter with car damage.The Formula 1 Feature Race for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 has started in Baku.Yesterday, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc won the qualification, Oscar Piastri from McLaren took second place, and Leclerc's teammate Carlos Sainz came third. Sergio Perez from Red Bull will start the main race from the 4th position, and George Russell from Mercedes from the fifth.The Baku track, with a total length of 6.003 km, consists of 20 turns and 51 laps, with drivers having to cover a total of 306.049 km. The race was first held in Baku in 2016. Then it was called the European Grand Prix.At the start of the main race, Dutch Red Bull driver Max Verstappen leads the overall standings (303 points), Britain's Lando Norris from McLaren is second (241 points), Monegasque Charles Leclerc from Ferrari is third (217 points), followed by Australian Oscar Piastri representing McLaren (197), and Spaniard Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) completes the top five with 184 points.In the Constructors' Cup, Red Bull leads with 446 points, McLaren is in second place (438 points), and Ferrari is third (407 points).

News.Az