OSCE informal ministerial meeting starts in Austria

An informal OSCE ministerial meeting will take place today in Austria's Mauerbach.

Report informs that the main topic of the meeting will be conflicts in the region of the organization and threats to security

During the meeting, which will be held under the motto "Building trust through dialogue and cooperation," issues of migration, fighting terrorism, human rights, the rule of law and democracy will also be discussed, preparations for the annual OSCE Ministerial Council to be held this year on December 7-8 in Vienna.

The chairmanship of the meeting will be the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Federal Minister for European Affairs, Integration and Foreign Affairs of Austria Sebastian Kurtz. Ministers of 57 OSCE member states, the President and Secretary General of the OSCE PA will attend the event.

After the plenary session, the discussions will continue within the framework of two interactive round tables. The first "Fight against violent extremism and radicalization leading to terrorism" will be presented by the Representative of the Chairman-in-Office for Combating Radicalization and Enforced Extremism,Professor Peter Neiman. The second round table will be devoted to the "Structured Dialogue on Current and Future Challenges and Security Risks in the OSCE Area".

Notably, within the framework of the meeting in Mauerbach, another meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is planned with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

