OSCE long-term election observers arrive in Azerbaijan in late July

OSCE’s long-term observers will arrive in Azerbaijan in late July to assess the situation ahead of the snap parliamentary elections in the country.

This announcement was made by Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission.In preparation for the elections, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has also disclosed the list of international organizations invited to observe the polls. Seven key entities have been extended invitations: the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the GUAM Organisation for Democracy and Economic Development, the Youth Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), and the Organisation of Turkic States.Additionally, the Azerbaijani parliament has invited 13 other international organizations to oversee the elections. These include the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the Interparliamentary Assembly of the CIS, the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking Countries (TURKPA), and several others from diverse global parliamentary bodies.Following President Ilham Aliyev’s order to dissolve the sixth convocation parliament, the snap parliamentary elections will be held on September 1, 2024. To date, the Central Election Commission has registered 480 local observers, including 344 independent observers, 10 from non-governmental organizations, and 126 with special permissions.On June 28, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on dissolving the sixth convocation Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and setting snap parliamentary elections.

News.Az