OSCE MG co-chairs do not accept results of so-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh

OSCE MG co-chairs do not accept results of so-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stéphane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) have take

In their joint statement, to co-chairs said: "In the context of a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Co-Chairs recognize the role of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh in deciding its future in accordance with the principles and elements reiterated in the Co-Chairs’ statement of 9 March 2019.  The Co-Chairs note, however, that Nagorno-Garabagh is not recognized as an independent and sovereign state by any of the Co-Chair countries or any other country.

"Accordingly, the Co-Chairs do not accept the results of these “elections” as affecting the legal status of Nagorno-Karabakh and stress that the results in no way prejudge the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh or the outcome of the ongoing negotiations to bring a lasting and peaceful settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," read the statement. 

News.Az


