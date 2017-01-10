OSCE MG co-chairs looking for appropriate time to visit region

+ ↺ − 16 px

OSCE MG co-chairs are looking for appropriate time to visit the region.

The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group are holding consultations to find the most appropriate time for their next visit to the region, Ambassador Richard E. Hoagland, who assumed the position of US co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group on an interim basis starting in January 2017, told APA on Tuesday.

“My fellow co-chairs and I are consulting closely to find the most appropriate time for our next visit to the region,” Hoagland said.

News.Az

News.Az