OSCE MG co-chairs meet with Armenian FM

OSCE MG co-chairs have meet with the Armenian FM.

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov (Russia), Stephane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (US) as well as the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk, who are on a visit to Yerevan, held a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian, APA reported citing aysor.am.



The sides discussed organizing a possible meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents, the current situation in the conflict zone as we ass efforts towards a peaceful solution.

