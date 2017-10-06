Yandex metrika counter

OSCE MG co-chairs meet with Armenian FM

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
OSCE MG co-chairs meet with Armenian FM

OSCE MG co-chairs have meet with the Armenian FM.

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov (Russia),  Stephane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (US) as well as the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk, who are on a visit to Yerevan, held a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian, APA reported citing aysor.am.
 
The sides discussed organizing a possible meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents, the current situation in the conflict zone as we ass efforts towards a peaceful solution.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      