OSCE MG co-chairs to visit region this week

+ ↺ − 16 px

OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will visit the region this week.

The new US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Andrew J. Schofer, will pay his first visit to Baku and Yerevan this week to meet with local officials and to get a firsthand look at the situation on the ground, the US Embassy in Azerbaijan told APA on Monday.



“While in the region, Mr. Schofer will also join his fellow Minsk Group co-chairs for high-level meetings,” said the embassy.



“The U.S. supports a negotiated settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and will continue to engage actively with the sides as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group. Mr. Schofer, as the U.S. Co-Chair, supports the US’ longstanding policy, shared by the Minsk Group co-chairs, that a just settlement must be based on international law, which includes the Helsinki Final Act and the principles of the non-use of force or threat of force, territorial integrity, and equal rights and self-determination,” the embassy added.

News.Az

News.Az