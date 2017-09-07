OSCE PA President arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President Christine Muttonen has arrived in Azerbaijan, APA reports.

She was welcomed by the Deputy Speaker of the Milli Mejlis, the head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Bahar Muradova.

It is planned to hold several meetings in Baku.

The visit will end on September 10.

