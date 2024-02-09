OSCE Sec-Gen congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Secretary General of the OSCE Helga Maria Schmid congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

“I would like to extend my congratulations on the occasion of your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and take this opportunity to wish you every success in your new term of office,” Schmid said in her congratulatory message.

“I am looking forward to continuing working together towards a more secure and prosperous OSCE region. To this end, I hope to have the opportunity to see you again and extend my congratulations in person during the upcoming Munich Security Conference.

I trust that the long-standing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OSCE will continue to develop and strengthen in the months to come.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,” she added.

