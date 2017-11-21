OSCE Secretary General: We closely monitor the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We closely monitor the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."

OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger made the due statement in an interview with RBK.

According to him, the mission, headed by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, is monitoring the situation along the contact line.

"We were concerned with the outbreak of the conflict in the recent past. My role as Secretary General is to support the work of the three co-chairs of the Minsk Group, whose efforts are aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," Greminger said.

It should be noted that in July of this year the 56-year-old Swiss diplomat was elected the new secretary general of the OSCE.

