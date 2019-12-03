OSCE to monitor contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the OSCE mission will hold a monitoring on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops in Fizuli district on December 4.

According to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, on the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring will be held by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ghennadie Petrica and Simon Tiller.

On the Azerbaijani territories occupied and controlled by the Armenian armed forces, the monitoring will be conducted by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Mihail Olaru and Ognjen Jovic.

