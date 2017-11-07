OSCE to monitor contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 8 November 2017, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in accordance with its mandate plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Line of Contact, in the territory of Terterç Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said Tuesday.



The Personal Representative`s field assistants, his field assistants Gennadi Petrica and Ognjen Jovic will carry out the monitoring exercise in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

