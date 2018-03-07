OSCE/ODIHR reveals date of observation mission launch in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) will formally launch the mission’s activities on the upcoming presidential election in Azer

Corien Jonker, the head of the ODIHR election observation mission, will introduce the role of the mission and its upcoming activities during a press conference scheduled for March 9, Trend reports.

Previously, it was reported that ODIHR recommended to send 280 people to Azerbaijan to observe the election process on the voting day (short-term observers), as well as 30 long-term observers.

The presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on April 11.

News.Az

News.Az