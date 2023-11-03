OTS Heads of State welcomed full restoration of sovereignty of the Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States welcome the full restoration of sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan following local anti-terror measures of 19-20 September 2023, reaffirm their support to the reintegration efforts of the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan," says the Declaration adopted at the 10th summit of the Organization of Turkic States held under the motto “Turk Time” held on 3 November 2023 in Astana, News.az reports.

The Declaration expressed appreciation for the support provided so far by Member States to the post-conflict rehabilitation and reconstruction works in Azerbaijan.

The Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States reiterated their readiness to continue contributions to this end.

News.Az