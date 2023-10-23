OTS member states eye establishing Human Resources Institute of Turkic World

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Second Meeting of the Heads of Agencies responsible for the development of Human Resources of the Organization of Turkic States’ (OTS) member states was held on 23 October 2023 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, News.Az reports.

The meeting hosted by the First Deputy Director of the Agency for the development of public service under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, included keynote speeches by the heads of Agencies responsible for the development of Human Resources of the OTS member states and Deputy Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States.

During the meeting, the parties held discussions regarding cooperation in the field of human resources, as well as the improvement of collaboration for developing the spheres related to youth and education among the OTS member states.

The parties also discussed the opportunity to establish the Institute on Human Resources of the Turkic World under the umbrella of the Organization of Turkic States at the initiative of the Turkish side.

News.Az