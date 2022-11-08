OTS Secretary General congratulates Azerbaijani people on Victory Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Baghdad Amreyev extended congratulations on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s Victory Day, News.Az reports.

“I have the honor to convey my cordial congratulations and best wishes to the fraternal Azerbaijani people, Armed Forces and Government on the occasion of the 8th November Victory Day marking the liberation of Shusha city and restoration of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Amreyev said in a congratulatory message.

He noted that the history written by the victorious Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief President Ilham Aliyev constitutes a solid foundation for the further development and prosperity of Azerbaijan and an important factor in ensuring lasting peace and security in the region.

The OTS secretary general emphasized that the Turkic World was always in solidarity with the Azerbaijani people and supported the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“The victory in the 44-day Patriotic War has become a source of pride for the Azerbaijani as well as Turkic peoples and also has given impetus to the solidarity of our Member States and fraternal Turkic peoples.

On the anniversary of this victory, together with all my colleagues, we commemorate with respect the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the homeland and convey our sincere congratulations to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan,” Amreyev added.

