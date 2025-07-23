Over 100 NGOs warn of ‘mass starvation’ crisis in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 100 humanitarian organizations, including Amnesty International, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), and Oxfam, have issued a joint statement warning that “mass starvation” is spreading across Gaza, with conditions rapidly deteriorating.

"Doctors report record rates of acute malnutrition, especially among children and older people," the statement said. The NGOs highlighted severe shortages of food and clean water, noting that aid deliveries average only 28 trucks per day — far below the required amount to support over two million residents, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The groups described a devastating scene where markets are empty, waste is piling up, and adults are collapsing from hunger and dehydration. They blamed the worsening crisis on restrictions preventing the UN-led humanitarian system from functioning effectively.

The coalition urged governments to demand a permanent ceasefire, lift all restrictions on aid, and open all land crossings. They called for rejecting military-controlled distribution models, restoring a principled UN-led response, and halting weapons transfers that contribute to the siege.

They criticized airdrops and symbolic aid deals as ineffective, saying such measures “serve as a smokescreen for inaction” and fail to meet states’ legal and moral obligations to protect Palestinian civilians.

"States can and must save lives before there are none left to save," the statement concluded.

News.Az