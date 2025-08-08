Over 21,000 civilians, including 115 children, still trapped in Donetsk combat zones

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 21,700 civilians remain trapped in active combat zones across Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, according to Dmytro Petlin, head of the local military administration’s Department of Civil Protection, Mobilization, and Defense Work. Among those still in harm’s way are 115 children, with the majority located in the Lyman urban territorial community.

The Donetsk administration has designated 18 communities as active combat areas, including key towns such as Bakhmut, Soledar, Maryinka, and Lyman, where fighting continues amid Russia’s ongoing summer offensive. Ukraine has largely maintained a defensive stance as tensions persist in the region, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Since the conflict escalated, more than 1.2 million civilians—among them nearly 194,000 children and 47,000 people with disabilities—have been evacuated from Ukrainian-controlled parts of Donetsk Oblast. In the past week alone, over 7,800 people, including 380 children, were relocated under mandatory evacuation orders in place since August 2022.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts show signs of progress. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that talks are underway for potential bilateral and trilateral summits, following Russia’s confirmation of a forthcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Russian foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov, preparations are underway and the venue has been decided. This would be the first meeting between the two presidents since Trump assumed office earlier this year.

