Over 300 dead as heavy rains and floods devastate Pakistan

More than 300 people have been killed in Pakistan as heavy monsoon rains and flooding continue to wreak havoc across the country, local officials said Saturday.

Weeks of torrential downpours have triggered flash floods, sweeping away homes, roads, and bridges. Authorities say the country has received far more rain than usual this season, leaving communities in several provinces cut off and infrastructure severely damaged, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Rescue operations are ongoing, with officials warning the death toll could rise as relief efforts reach more remote areas.

News.Az