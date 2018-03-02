Over 5 million notifications to be printed for informing voters in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan will print out 5,347,803 notification papers for informing voters about the voting place and time during the April 11 presidential election, Trend reports.

This was announced at a meeting of the Central Election Commission on March 2.

Composition of some constituency election commissions was changed during the meeting.

The meeting also registered authorized representatives of Tural Abbasli, a presidential candidate.

