Over 70 missiles and drones strike Erbil - VIDEO

Over 70 missiles and drones struck Erbil in northern Iraq, with further attacks in the south and west, says Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein.

In a call with the UAE’s Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Hussein said Iraq had “become a victim of this war” and had come under attack by “various parties involved in the conflict,” according to a government statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Earlier in the day, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani directed the country’s security agencies to confront “any act that harms security and stability.”

