Pacitan hit by East Java megathrust quake, dozens injured

A shallow megathrust earthquake hit Pacitan City, East Java, early Friday, damaging homes and injuring at least 36 people, according to Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).

BMKG’s Earthquake and Tsunami Director Daryono told reporters that the quake had a thrusting mechanism typical of subduction megathrust zones along southern Java, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Officials said the magnitude 6.2 tremor struck at 01:06 local time, centered offshore at 58 kilometers depth southeast of Pacitan City.

BMKG said the quake did not reach magnitude 7, avoiding a potential tsunami threat along Java’s southern coast, which has a history of tsunami events dating back to 1840 and 1859.

Geographically, Pacitan faces the Java megathrust and has narrow bays and beaches that could amplify tsunami waves if a stronger earthquake occurs.

Shaking was felt across multiple regions: Pacitan, Bantul, and Sleman (IV MMI); Kulon Progo, Trenggalek, Wonogiri, Malang, Blitar, Surakarta, Banjarnegara (III MMI); and Tuban, Jepara (II MMI).

BMKG modeling indicated no tsunami threat, and as of 01:35 local time, no aftershocks had been detected.

The quake affected not only Pacitan residents but also communities in Bantul District, Special Region of Yogyakarta.

Erwin Andriatmoko, head of Pacitan’s disaster agency (BPBD), reported at least 15 homes sustained varying degrees of damage by Friday midday.

“Data is still being collected from all districts,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bantul BPBD identified at least 20 damaged buildings and recorded 36 injuries across several subdistricts in the region.

Officials continue to assess structural damage and provide assistance to affected residents, while BMKG monitors seismic activity for possible aftershocks.

News.Az