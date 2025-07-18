Paige Bueckers publicly confirms relationship with former UConn teammate Azzi Fudd

+ ↺ − 16 px

Paige Bueckers has officially confirmed what fans have long suspected: she’s in a relationship with former UConn teammate Azzi Fudd.

The Dallas Wings star, 23, made the announcement during an interview with WAG Talk at the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star event on Thursday, July 17. When asked, “How well do you know your D1 girlfriend?” Bueckers smiled and confidently responded, “Azzi Fudd,” officially putting months of rumors to rest, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The moment came after Bueckers aced a series of trivia questions about Fudd, including details about her high school, her Gatorade Player of the Year title, class ranking, first collegiate start, and even the college basketball team her father played for.

The reveal delighted fans, many of whom have speculated about their relationship for years. “GIRLFRIEND, we’ve come a long way,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “She’s cheesing mad hard too—that’s her girl fr.”

Rumors surrounding the pair first gained traction when Fudd went viral for posting a selfie with a phone case reading, “Paige Bueckers’ Girlfriend.” More recently, Bueckers fueled speculation after sharing a photo of Fudd on the red carpet at the 2025 ESPYs, adding a series of flirty emojis to her Instagram Stories.

The couple’s bond has been evident in other public moments as well, including wearing matching athleisure outfits, sporting necklaces with the initials “A” and “P,” and being spotted holding hands at a Dallas Wings road game.

Bueckers and Fudd, both former UConn Huskies, have become two of the most recognizable faces in women’s basketball. Their relationship reveal adds another exciting chapter to their journey—from college teammates to WNBA stars and now one of the league’s most talked-about couples.

News.Az