Yandex metrika counter

Pakistan agrees to face India in T20 World Cup on Feb 15

  • World
  • Share
Pakistan agrees to face India in T20 World Cup on Feb 15
Getty Images

Pakistan’s cricket team will play its T20 World Cup match against India on February 15, following orders from its government, reversing its earlier decision to boycott the game due to geopolitical tensions with its old rival, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

“The government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” the government said in a statement on Monday.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      