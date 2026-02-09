Pakistan agrees to face India in T20 World Cup on Feb 15
Pakistan’s cricket team will play its T20 World Cup match against India on February 15, following orders from its government, reversing its earlier decision to boycott the game due to geopolitical tensions with its old rival, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
“The government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” the government said in a statement on Monday.
By Ulviyya Salmanli