Pakistan Air Force conducts AI-enabled, net-centric exercise

The Pakistan Air Force has concluded its military exercise “Golden Eagle,” which centered on AI-enabled and net-centric warfare capabilities, the military’s media wing announced on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the exercise was carried out within the Southern Air Command’s area of responsibility, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

It aimed to assess combat readiness and operational flexibility through the coordinated deployment of the Air Force’s full combat capabilities.

The drill followed a Two-Force construct and emphasized AI-driven, network-centric operations. It also incorporated indigenous niche, disruptive, and smart technologies in response to shifting regional security dynamics.

Operating within an Integrated Air Defense System framework, the exercise combined kinetic actions with cyber, space, and electromagnetic spectrum operations.

During the kinetic phase, swing-role combat aircraft equipped with long-range beyond-visual-range (BVR) air-to-air missiles, extended-range standoff weapons, and precision-strike systems demonstrated first-shoot, first-kill capabilities. These aircraft were supported by airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) platforms as well as air-to-air refueling assets.

The drill also showcased manned-unmanned teaming, featuring deep-strike drones and loitering munitions functioning in what officials described as a highly contested, congested, and degraded operational environment.

The military stated that the exercise underscores the Pakistan Air Force’s continued commitment to maintaining high operational readiness, advancing indigenous innovation, and effectively addressing emerging and future security challenges.

