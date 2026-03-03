Pakistan destroys airbase in Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan has been damaged as a result of strikes carried out by Pakistan on Sunday, The New York Times reported, citing sources and satellite imagery.

According to the report, at least two large warehouses and one aircraft hangar located in the northern section of the base were destroyed, News.Az reports.

Earlier, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense said it had launched strikes on military targets inside Pakistan in response to attacks on Bagram Air Base, Kabul, and other areas.

News.Az