Pakistan eliminates 4 terrorists in Balochistan

Photo: AFP

Pakistani security forces killed four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Kalat district of southwestern Balochistan province, the military said on Tuesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army’s media wing, the operation was launched on Saturday night following reports of terrorist activity in the area, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“During the operation, the troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and resultantly four terrorists were killed,” the ISPR said in a statement.

It added that security forces and law enforcement agencies would continue counter-terrorism operations to eliminate foreign-sponsored militancy from the region.


