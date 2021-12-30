+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan has no intention of recognizing Armenia, Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi said during a meeting with Qaiser Nawab, Founder President of Pakistan-Azerbaijan Alumni Association and CEO of “THE” Society International and global youth leader on SDGs, News.Az reports.

The role of youth diplomacy in a regional and global context, as well as, in meeting the challenges of the 5th generation war, was discussed during the talks, Nawab told News.Az.

Nawab also discussed the recent interview of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian regarding bilateral relations with Pakistan.

Qureshi said that Pakistan is against any aggression and peaceful coexistence is the basic principle of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

“Armenian aggression on Azerbaijan’s Karabakh was unjustified and so far there is no such proposal and intentions to recognize Armenia. Pakistan stands with Azerbaijan as a brother country. The Pakistan-Azerbaijan Alumni Association is always at the forefront to raise the voices against Armenian aggression globally,” the minister added.

News.Az