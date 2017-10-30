“Pakistan in the World” writes about Armenian occupation of Azerbaijan`s Zangilan region

+ ↺ − 16 px

The “Pakistan in the World” magazine has published an article headlined “Armenian occupation of Azerbaijan's Zangilan region”, AzerTag reports.

The article notes that October 29 marks the 24th anniversary of occupation of Zangilan region by Armenia, and highlights the geographical position, history, landscape of the region. It says Zangilan was granted a city status in 1967.

On the nature of the region, the article says: “Zangilan is a region with fascinating beauty, rich in nature thanks to its geographical position, soil and climate. The territory is within the scope of medium and low mountains, and it has the complex fragmented structure of the surface.”

News.Az

