Pakistan repatriates 159 nationals from Azerbaijan

Pakistan on Tuesday repatriated its 150 nationals, including one infant, stranded in Azerbaijan due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Pakistani Embassy in Baku.

The Pakistani citizens were evacuated from Baku via the second special PIA flight, the embassy noted. “The majority of repatriated Pakistani was tourists. Businesspersons, who arrived in Azerbaijan on short-term visas, had been unable to return back to Pakistan due to suspension of all international flights, following the COVID-19 outbreak. The initiative for repatriation came about as a result of the Government of Pakistan’s policy to bring back Pakistani nationals stranded in other countries.”

“As a gesture of goodwill, the same flight also brought back 12 Azerbaijani nationals from Pakistan to the hometown,” the embassy added.

The embassy expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for the support and cooperation for ensuring the repatriation of Pakistani nationals.

