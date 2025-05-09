Pakistan's Lahore airport reopens after temporary shutdown

The Allama Iqbal International Airport in Pakistan's Lahore has resumed flight operations after a short period of closure, according to a spokesperson for the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).

The airport became available for flights again at 3:30pm this afternoon. The PAA also confirmed that flight operations are continuing as normal at other airports across the country, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

Earlier today, flight operations at the Lahore airport were suspended due to escalating tensions between Pakistan and India. A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) had indicated the airport would be closed to flights from 2:30pm to 6:00pm PM.

This disruption led to the diversion of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-728 from Medina to Lahore to Quetta, and a flight from Karachi to Lahore was turned back. Departures from Lahore were also temporarily halted.

Passengers are still advised to contact their respective airlines for the most up-to-date information regarding their specific flights.