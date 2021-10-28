Pakistani Embassy in Baku marks Kashmir Black Day (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of Pakistan in Baku has organized an event to mark Kashmir Black Day on October 27, the embassy told News.Az.

Azerbaijani officials and representatives of academia think tanks, students, and media attended the event.

A special message of the President of Pakistan on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day was read out during the event.

Ambassador Bilal Hayee highlighted the background of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute from a legal and political perspective and apprised the participants about the current precarious situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Aidan Saifkhanli, a member of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) from Azerbaijan, shared a first-hand account of his recent visit to Azad Kashmir as a member of the OIC-IPHRC delegation in August 2021. He informed that the Indian Government was not allowing the IPHRC members to visit Jammu and Kashmir to assess the situation on the ground despite repeated requests.

Former Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Prof. Dr. Eynullah Madatli shared the historical perspective of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and its impact on the peace, prosperity and security in South Asia.

In the end, Ambassador Bilal Hayee thanked the Government of Azerbaijan for their continuous support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute at international forums. The Ambassador stated that Pakistan would continue to support the right to self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir as enshrined in the relevant UNSC resolutions.

A moment of silence was observed during the event to pay tribute to the struggle and sacrifices of the Kashmiri people.

