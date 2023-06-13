Pakistani PM to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan, News.az reports citing the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.

According to the Ministry, he will visit Azerbaijan on June 14-15.

"At the invitation of the President of Azerbaijan, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on June 14-15. He will meet with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. Cooperation between the two countries in the field of trade, energy, and investment will be discussed at the meeting. Regional and global issues of mutual interest will be discussed," the Ministry said.

