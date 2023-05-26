Pakistani president congratulates Azerbaijani leader on Independence Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day, News.Az reports.

“It gives me great pleasure to convey my best wishes on the occasion of the Independence Day of Azerbaijan,” the Pakistani president said in his congratulatory message.

“Over the last thirty years the fraternal bonds between our two countries have strengthened based on our deepening multi-sectoral cooperation particularly in economy and trade, culture, education as well as defense. Pakistan proudly stood by Azerbaijan during testing times and will continue to offer its steadfast support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” President Alvi said.

“I would also like to congratulate the people of Azerbaijan as they commemorate the “Year of Heydar Aliyev” paying tribute to the extraordinary legacy of the National Leader of Azerbaijan, whose vision and hard work put Azerbaijan on the path of success and prosperity,” he noted.

“I look forward to working with you to further expand our bilateral cooperation for the betterment of the people of two countries.

I pray for your personal health and happiness, and for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.

Please, accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,” the Pakistani president added.

News.Az