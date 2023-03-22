Pakistani President congratulates President and people of Azerbaijan on occasion of Novruz holiday

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Arif Alvi has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the people of the country on the occassion of Novruz holiday, News.Az reports.

“On behalf of people of Pakistan and on my own behalf, I wish my brother President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan Happy Novruz! May it bring peace and prosperity,” President of Pakistan Arif Alvi said on Twitter.

News.Az