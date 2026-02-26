Pakistan’s forex reserves edge up by $16M
Source: Dawn
Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased by $16 million, according to a statement released by the central bank on Thursday.
For the week ending Feb. 20, the central bank’s total foreign exchange reserves stood at approximately $16.21 billion, the statement said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
In addition, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were reported at around $5.19 billion.
Overall, Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves — combining holdings of the central bank and commercial banks — were recorded at about $21.4 billion during the same period.
By Nijat Babayev