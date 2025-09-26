Pakistan’s PM thanks Azerbaijan at UN General Assembly

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its diplomatic support to his country during his address at the UN General Assembly.

In his remarks, the Pakistani Prime Minister also thanked China, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the UN Secretary-General, News.Az reports citing local media.

"We won the war and now we seek peace for our region," the Pakistani Premier added.

News.Az